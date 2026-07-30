Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 4,741.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,570 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 132,770 shares during the period. Medpace makes up 2.4% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Medpace worth $65,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,183 shares of the company's stock worth $101,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Medpace by 21.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 124,954 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,026,000 after purchasing an additional 21,709 shares during the period. Bull Harbor Capital LLC bought a new position in Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Medpace by 49.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,221 shares of the company's stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MEDP. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Medpace from $586.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Medpace from $400.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays set a $600.00 price objective on Medpace in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Medpace from $484.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $584.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Medpace

Medpace Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $585.49 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $373.00 and a 12 month high of $677.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.30.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.27. Medpace had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 110.15%. The business had revenue of $707.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $689.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The company's revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,728 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $2,239,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 642,456 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $386,019,687.60. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $7,357,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 20,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,154,350. The trade was a 44.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,087 shares of company stock valued at $16,203,054. 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Medpace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Medpace wasn't on the list.

While Medpace currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here