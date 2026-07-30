Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vontier Corporation $VNT

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT - Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,114,615 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 314,211 shares during the period. Vontier makes up about 2.8% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.50% of Vontier worth $75,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Vontier by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,803,510 shares of the company's stock valued at $215,774,000 after acquiring an additional 577,914 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 104.6% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,793,944 shares of the company's stock worth $176,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,723 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $132,438,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298,671 shares of the company's stock worth $122,645,000 after acquiring an additional 206,157 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vontier by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,184,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $118,403,000 after purchasing an additional 201,548 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VNT. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Vontier from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Argus cut Vontier from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Vontier from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vontier

Vontier Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE VNT opened at $32.27 on Thursday. Vontier Corporation has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $737.21 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 13.37%.Vontier's revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Vontier has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.810 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vontier Corporation will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Vontier's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.53%.

Vontier announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 25.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on advancing mobility infrastructure and transportation solutions. Established as a standalone public company in October 2020 through the spin-off of Fortive’s mobility and transportation platforms, Vontier is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company’s mission centers on delivering innovative products and services that help customers meet evolving demands in fuel retail, fleet management, and automotive service.

The company’s diversified portfolio spans several well-known brands.

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