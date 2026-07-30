Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Has $5.75 Million Stake in Brink's Company (The) $BCO

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brink's Company (The) (NYSE:BCO - Free Report) by 82.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,500 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Brink's worth $5,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Brink's by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brink's by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Brink's by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 506 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Brink's by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brink's by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered Brink's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brink's

Brink's Stock Performance

Shares of BCO stock opened at $121.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Brink's Company has a 52 week low of $84.99 and a 52 week high of $136.37. The company's 50 day moving average price is $105.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Brink's (NYSE:BCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.21. Brink's had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 87.38%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Brink's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brink's Company will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink's Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Brink's's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

Brink's Profile

The Brink's Company NYSE: BCO is a global leader in secure logistics and cash management solutions. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services that span armored transportation, cash-in-transit (CIT), ATM services, smart safe solutions, and valuables storage. Through its network of service centers and armored vehicles, Brink's ensures the safe and efficient movement of currency, precious metals, and other high-value assets for banks, retailers, mints, and government agencies.

Brink's armored transport operations are complemented by technology-driven cash management offerings, including deposit automation and secure vaulting.

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