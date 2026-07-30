Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Service Corporation International $SCI

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI - Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,161,496 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 124,151 shares during the period. Service Corporation International accounts for about 3.6% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.84% of Service Corporation International worth $95,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Service Corporation International during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Service Corporation International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Corporation International by 35.7% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Corporation International during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Service Corporation International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Service Corporation International from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Service Corporation International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Service Corporation International from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Service Corporation International from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Service Corporation International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Service Corporation International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.00.

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Service Corporation International Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE SCI opened at $85.64 on Thursday. Service Corporation International has a 52 week low of $68.41 and a 52 week high of $88.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $76.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Service Corporation International had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 12.36%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Service Corporation International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Service Corporation International will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Corporation International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Service Corporation International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Service Corporation International's payout ratio is 37.99%.

Trending Headlines about Service Corporation International

Here are the key news stories impacting Service Corporation International this week:

Positive Sentiment: SCI reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.90 per share , exceeding the $0.89 analyst consensus and rising from $0.88 a year earlier. Revenue reached $1.103 billion , ahead of the $1.08 billion estimate and up approximately 3.6% year over year. Service Corp. (SCI) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

SCI reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , exceeding the $0.89 analyst consensus and rising from $0.88 a year earlier. Revenue reached , ahead of the $1.08 billion estimate and up approximately 3.6% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Operating cash flow increased 43% year over year to $238.7 million . Management also raised the midpoint of its 2026 adjusted operating cash-flow outlook to approximately $1.085 billion , strengthening the company’s financial outlook. SCI Q2 revenue rises 4% to $1.1 billion

Operating cash flow increased 43% year over year to . Management also raised the midpoint of its 2026 adjusted operating cash-flow outlook to approximately , strengthening the company’s financial outlook. Positive Sentiment: SCI confirmed 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $4.10 to $4.30 , representing a $4.20 midpoint above the roughly $4.13 consensus estimate. The guidance confirmation reduces concerns about a near-term earnings reset. SCI Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

SCI confirmed 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of , representing a $4.20 midpoint above the roughly $4.13 consensus estimate. The guidance confirmation reduces concerns about a near-term earnings reset. Neutral Sentiment: Shares are trading above both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages and near the upper end of their 52-week range, indicating strong momentum but also a relatively demanding valuation at roughly 22.6 times earnings.

Shares are trading above both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages and near the upper end of their 52-week range, indicating strong momentum but also a relatively demanding valuation at roughly 22.6 times earnings. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder-driven scrutiny of SCI’s board governance introduces a potential overhang, although the available report does not identify a specific immediate change to management or strategy. Service International Faces Shareholder-Driven Board Governance Scrutiny

About Service Corporation International

Service Corporation International NYSE: SCI is a leading provider of funeral, cremation and cemetery services in North America. Through its network of funeral homes, cemeteries, memorial parks and crematoria, the company offers a broad array of end-of-life services, including traditional funeral ceremonies, memorialization, burial and cremation. In addition to core services, SCI provides grief counseling, pre-need planning and merchandise such as caskets, vaults, urns and memorialization products.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Service Corporation International operates more than 1,900 funeral homes, over 450 cemeteries and 40 combination facilities across the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

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