Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,398 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 24,700 shares during the quarter. BorgWarner makes up approximately 0.8% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of BorgWarner worth $21,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 34,932 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 5,958 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group raised shares of BorgWarner from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised BorgWarner from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $74.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on BWA

BorgWarner Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:BWA opened at $62.10 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $34.27 and a one year high of $78.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 2.53%.The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. BorgWarner's quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other BorgWarner news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total transaction of $221,725.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 57,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,403.80. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $316,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,482.60. This represents a 12.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,115. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

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