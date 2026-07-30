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Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Sells 292,300 Shares of TFI International Inc. $TFII

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
TFI International logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Turtle Creek Asset Management reduced its TFI International stake by 21.3%, selling 292,300 shares in the first quarter. It still owned 1.08 million shares worth approximately $117.6 million, representing 4.4% of its portfolio.
  • TFI International reported a strong quarter, with adjusted EPS of $1.85 versus the $1.59 consensus and revenue of $2.29 billion, ahead of the $2.23 billion estimate. The company guided for third-quarter EPS of $1.70–$1.80.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and a $175.76 price target, although valuation concerns persist. TFI also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share, equivalent to a roughly 1.3% yield.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of TFI International.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII - Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,082,942 shares of the company's stock after selling 292,300 shares during the quarter. TFI International accounts for 4.4% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.32% of TFI International worth $117,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new stake in TFI International in the first quarter worth $184,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International in the third quarter worth $207,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in TFI International in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFII has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded TFI International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on TFI International from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on TFI International from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of TFI International in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TFI International from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $175.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFII

Key Headlines Impacting TFI International

Here are the key news stories impacting TFI International this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat expectations: TFI reported adjusted earnings of $1.85 per share versus the $1.59 consensus estimate, while revenue of $2.29 billion exceeded the $2.23 billion forecast. The company issued third-quarter EPS guidance of $1.70–$1.80. TFI International Reports Q2 Earnings
  • Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive: JPMorgan raised its target to $175 and maintained an overweight rating; RBC increased its target to $171 with an outperform rating; National Bank raised its target to $161; and Stifel lifted its target to $160. Scotia also raised its target to $263 and maintained a sector-outperform rating. Analysts Are Bullish on TFI International
  • Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared: TFI announced a quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share, payable October 15 to shareholders of record September 30. The dividend provides ongoing shareholder returns, although the yield is approximately 1.3%.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Mixed target revision: Citigroup reduced its target from $182 to $180 but retained a buy rating, still implying substantial potential upside based on the cited price.
  • Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains a concern: A GuruFocus analysis estimated TFII’s GF Value at $131.72 versus a referenced share price of $145.87, suggesting the stock may have been trading above estimated fair value. The recent decline may therefore reflect valuation pressure after the stock approached its 52-week high. A Look at TFI International After Decline

TFI International Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $141.02 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $149.95 and its 200 day moving average is $130.20. TFI International Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.63 and a 12-month high of $167.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.26. TFI International had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.14%.The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. TFI International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. TFI International's dividend payout ratio is currently 52.37%.

TFI International Company Profile

(Free Report)

TFI International Inc NYSE: TFII is a leading North American transport and logistics company headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. The company operates through a network of subsidiaries that provide truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), specialized freight, package and courier, and logistics services. By integrating these operations, TFI delivers comprehensive end-to-end solutions, including long-haul and regional transportation, expedited delivery, warehousing, and cross-border freight movement.

Originally founded in 1957 as a regional trucking outfit in Cabano, Quebec, TFI International has expanded significantly through a disciplined acquisition strategy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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