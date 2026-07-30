Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Sells 79,910 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG - Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,160 shares of the company's stock after selling 79,910 shares during the quarter. The Ensign Group comprises 1.9% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of The Ensign Group worth $51,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 54,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,029 shares of the company's stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 15,683 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 129,756 shares of the company's stock worth $22,567,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 594.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 24,510 shares of the company's stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 20,983 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,224,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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The Ensign Group Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $181.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.54 and a 200-day moving average of $183.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.69. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm's revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-7.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The Ensign Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.08%.

Key Stories Impacting The Ensign Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Ensign Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat expectations: Ensign reported adjusted EPS of $1.92, ahead of the $1.80 consensus estimate and up from $1.59 a year earlier. Revenue reached approximately $1.44 billion, increasing about 17% year over year. The Ensign Group 2026 Q2 Results Earnings Call Presentation

Ensign reported adjusted EPS of $1.92, ahead of the $1.80 consensus estimate and up from $1.59 a year earlier. Revenue reached approximately $1.44 billion, increasing about 17% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Raised full-year outlook: Management set 2026 adjusted EPS guidance at $7.75–$7.85, supporting expectations for continued earnings growth. Operating indicators, including occupancy, skilled-mix revenue and facility expansion, also remained favorable.

Management set 2026 adjusted EPS guidance at $7.75–$7.85, supporting expectations for continued earnings growth. Operating indicators, including occupancy, skilled-mix revenue and facility expansion, also remained favorable. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Recent coverage described Ensign as a bullish healthcare name, with reported analyst targets generally above recent trading levels. RBC maintained an outperform rating and a $228 target, while the broader consensus remains “Moderate Buy.” Analysts Are Bullish on The Ensign Group

Recent coverage described Ensign as a bullish healthcare name, with reported analyst targets generally above recent trading levels. RBC maintained an outperform rating and a $228 target, while the broader consensus remains “Moderate Buy.” Neutral Sentiment: Planned insider sale: Director John Agwunobi sold 392 shares for approximately $67,056, reducing his holdings by 3.96%. Because the transaction occurred under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, it is a limited bearish signal. John Agwunobi Sells Ensign Shares

Director John Agwunobi sold 392 shares for approximately $67,056, reducing his holdings by 3.96%. Because the transaction occurred under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, it is a limited bearish signal. Negative Sentiment: Legal and reputational overhang: Kaplan Fox, Bleichmar Fonti & Auld and Rosen Law Firm announced investigations into potential securities-law violations tied to allegations in a Hunterbrook short report concerning staffing, care quality, regulatory issues and disclosures. The claims remain unproven, but the investigations could increase litigation, regulatory and reputational risks. Kaplan Fox Ensign Investigation

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $114,996.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,507,706.56. The trade was a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John O. Agwunobi sold 392 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $67,055.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,583.18. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,792 shares of company stock worth $309,599 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENSG has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of The Ensign Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Zacks Research lowered The Ensign Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings cut The Ensign Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on The Ensign Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $215.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENSG

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company's model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

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