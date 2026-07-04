Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $17,128,100,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 3,205.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,459,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $9,650,811,000 after acquiring an additional 20,810,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,755,605 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $9,334,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450,766 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 882.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,202,060 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,688,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538,720 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $393.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company's 50-day moving average price is $407.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.79. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $288.77 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. President Capital lifted their target price on Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $403.92.

View Our Latest Report on Tesla

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,085.80. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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