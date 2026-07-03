Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL - Free Report) by 84.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,813 shares of the company's stock after selling 678,455 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OWL. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,245,690 shares of the company's stock worth $1,348,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,608,868 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,025,016,000 after acquiring an additional 691,980 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,402,615 shares of the company's stock valued at $977,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,281 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,563,953 shares of the company's stock valued at $382,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,024 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,123,877 shares of the company's stock worth $211,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Blue Owl Capital

Here are the key news stories impacting Blue Owl Capital this week:

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.22. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $21.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $699.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $687.23 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 2.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.2%. Blue Owl Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 766.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on OWL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $9.10 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $10.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $13.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OWL

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

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