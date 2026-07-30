Twist Bioscience Corporation $TWST Holdings Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST - Free Report) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,420 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 84,321 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.57% of Twist Bioscience worth $16,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 562.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $54,000.

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Insider Transactions at Twist Bioscience

In other Twist Bioscience news, Director Jan Johannessen sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $673,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,754 shares in the company, valued at $996,354.48. This trade represents a 40.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 291 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $25,410.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 120,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,550.48. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 50,211 shares of company stock worth $4,199,331 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.08% of the company's stock.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

TWST opened at $85.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -64.26 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.36. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.47.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 26.73% and a negative net margin of 19.85%.The company had revenue of $110.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWST has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $90.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on TWST

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation is a synthetic biology company specializing in the development and commercialization of DNA-based products and solutions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company has pioneered a proprietary silicon-based DNA synthesis platform designed for high-throughput production of synthetic genes and oligonucleotides. Twist leverages semiconductor manufacturing techniques to enable precise, scalable synthesis of DNA at speeds and volumes unattainable with traditional methods.

At the core of Twist's offering is its proprietary platform that automates the synthesis of custom DNA fragments, gene libraries, and long oligonucleotides.

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