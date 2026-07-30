Two Harbors Investments Corp $TWO Stock Position Raised by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO - Free Report) by 200.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Two Harbors Investments worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TWO. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investments by 695.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Two Harbors Investments by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company's stock.

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Two Harbors Investments Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of TWO stock opened at $12.11 on Thursday. Two Harbors Investments Corp has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business's 50 day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $247.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.45 million. Two Harbors Investments had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.74%. Equities analysts predict that Two Harbors Investments Corp will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Two Harbors Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.2%. Two Harbors Investments's payout ratio is currently -35.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWO. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investments from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Two Harbors Investments in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Compass Point reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investments in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investments from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investments from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Two Harbors Investments

Two Harbors Investments Profile

Two Harbors Investments Corp. is a mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) that primarily invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued or guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, as well as non-agency residential mortgage loans, mortgage servicing rights and credit risk transfer securities. The company seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders by employing leverage to enhance net interest income derived from its portfolio of high-quality fixed-income assets.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Two Harbors operates through a self-managed platform that combines portfolio management, risk-management and securitization expertise.

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