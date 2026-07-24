Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL Shares Acquired by ABN Amro Investment Solutions

ABN Amro Investment Solutions grew its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Free Report) by 155.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,203 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,454,061 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $660,089,000 after purchasing an additional 43,421 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 111,702 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $50,707,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $921,035,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,571 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $13,424,000 after buying an additional 11,889 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,775 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $15,332,000 after buying an additional 18,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company's stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $288.45 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $270.71 and a fifty-two week high of $621.34. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $304.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.13. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.08. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $613.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-12.750 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TYL. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $650.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Truist Financial set a $440.00 target price on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $455.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, May 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $470.47.

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Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

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