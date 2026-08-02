Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL Shares Purchased by Amundi

Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,101 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 33,505 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.47% of Tyler Technologies worth $67,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $921,035,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,217,306 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $552,596,000 after purchasing an additional 367,203 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,745,625 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $597,681,000 after purchasing an additional 291,564 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 72.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 600,776 shares of the technology company's stock worth $314,302,000 after buying an additional 252,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $106,740,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Tyler Technologies Stock Down 4.0%

TYL opened at $310.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $304.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $270.71 and a fifty-two week high of $621.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.950-13.200 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Tyler Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Tyler Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tyler Technologies acquired CODY Systems, a public-safety software provider. The deal expands Tyler’s government technology portfolio and could create additional cross-selling and recurring-revenue opportunities. Tyler Technologies Acquires CODY Systems

Tyler Technologies acquired CODY Systems, a public-safety software provider. The deal expands Tyler’s government technology portfolio and could create additional cross-selling and recurring-revenue opportunities. Positive Sentiment: BTIG maintained a Buy rating while lowering its price target to $400 from $420, and Piper Sandler maintained an Overweight rating while reducing its target to $491 from $543. Both targets still imply substantial upside based on the supplied reference price. Benzinga analyst updates

BTIG maintained a rating while lowering its price target to $400 from $420, and Piper Sandler maintained an rating while reducing its target to $491 from $543. Both targets still imply substantial upside based on the supplied reference price. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.08 per share exceeded consensus, while revenue increased 8.2% year over year. Management also highlighted record SaaS and total bookings, strong recurring-revenue growth, cloud momentum and healthy free cash flow. Tyler Technologies Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

Second-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.08 per share exceeded consensus, while revenue increased 8.2% year over year. Management also highlighted record SaaS and total bookings, strong recurring-revenue growth, cloud momentum and healthy free cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Management reaffirmed its 2026 outlook of $12.95–$13.20 in earnings per share rather than raising guidance, while targeting 85% maintenance conversion to cloud by 2030. Cloud-living pilots are expected in 2027, with referenceable clients in 2028, indicating potential benefits are still several years away. Tyler outlines cloud-living pilots

Management reaffirmed its 2026 outlook of $12.95–$13.20 in earnings per share rather than raising guidance, while targeting 85% maintenance conversion to cloud by 2030. Cloud-living pilots are expected in 2027, with referenceable clients in 2028, indicating potential benefits are still several years away. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue of $645.1 million fell modestly short of estimates near $648 million. Investors appeared to view the earnings beat as insufficient for a premium-valued stock, particularly because management did not increase its full-year forecast. Tyler also announced a new $1.5 billion share-repurchase authorization, which supports the stock but may not offset near-term growth concerns. Why Tyler Technologies Stock Got Thrashed

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial set a $440.00 price target on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $650.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $456.72.

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About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

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