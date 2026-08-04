Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL Stock Holdings Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Free Report) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,600 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 33,920 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of Tyler Technologies worth $8,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 6,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bayban bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $650.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $456.72.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TYL

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $305.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $304.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $270.71 and a 12-month high of $621.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.03. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.950-13.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

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