Tyra Biosciences, Inc. $TYRA Stock Position Boosted by Seven Fleet Capital Management LP

Seven Fleet Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA - Free Report) by 149.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,585 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 119,025 shares during the quarter. Tyra Biosciences comprises approximately 2.4% of Seven Fleet Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.33% of Tyra Biosciences worth $7,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commodore Capital LP raised its position in Tyra Biosciences by 226.3% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 32.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,890,589 shares of the company's stock worth $148,867,000 after buying an additional 955,147 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,818 shares of the company's stock worth $54,337,000 after buying an additional 923,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $24,222,000. Finally, Caligan Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 266.8% in the third quarter. Caligan Partners LP now owns 696,825 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,749,000 after buying an additional 506,875 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on TYRA shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tyra Biosciences from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. JonesTrading started coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyra Biosciences currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $47.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TYRA

Tyra Biosciences Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of TYRA opened at $31.88 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.66. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyra Biosciences Profile

Tyra Biosciences NASDAQ: TYRA is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies for genetically defined cancers. The company integrates bioinformatics, molecular biology and medicinal chemistry to identify oncogenic drivers and design targeted inhibitors. By leveraging large-scale genomic datasets and functional screening, Tyra Biosciences aims to advance therapies that address patient populations with high unmet medical need.

The company's pipeline includes multiple programs at various stages of development, each directed against distinct molecular vulnerabilities in cancer cells.

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