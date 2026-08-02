Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN - Free Report) by 93.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,604 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,650,177 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership's holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $7,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 293.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 516 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,842.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 552 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company's stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $57.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.56 and a 12 month high of $69.48. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $58.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.85.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 0.81%.The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Tyson Foods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Tyson Foods from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $70.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc NYSE: TSN is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world's largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

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