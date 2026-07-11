U S Global Investors Inc. Buys 367,663 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. $SVM

U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM - Free Report) by 147.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,663 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 367,663 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.28% of Silvercorp Metals worth $6,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the company's stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 25,941 shares of the company's stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the company's stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company's stock.

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Silvercorp Metals Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of SVM stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.52. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,439,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,856,472. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.94 and a beta of 1.13. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $15.77.

Silvercorp Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a yield of 23.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Silvercorp Metals's payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SVM shares. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Silvercorp Metals to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Silvercorp Metals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silvercorp Metals has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SVM

Silvercorp Metals Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc is a Canadian-based precious metals company engaged in silver, lead and zinc production. The company's core operations are located in the provinces of Henan and Guangxi in the People's Republic of China, where it operates several underground mining and milling facilities. Silvercorp focuses on low‐cost, high‐grade silver projects, producing concentrates that are sold to smelting partners under long‐term offtake arrangements.

The company's principal assets include the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, which hosts multiple sub‐district mines, and the GC and HPG silver‐lead‐zinc projects in Guangxi Province.

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