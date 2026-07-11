U S Global Investors Inc. Invests $6.32 Million in Aris Mining Co. $ARIS

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARIS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 340,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,319,000. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.16% of Aris Mining at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARIS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Aris Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Aris Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA raised its position in shares of Aris Mining by 51.3% during the third quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 11,800 shares of the company's stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Aris Mining from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Aris Mining from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aris Mining

Aris Mining Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE ARIS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.55. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,634,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,804. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Aris Mining Co. has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.95.

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $372.48 million for the quarter. Aris Mining had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 15.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Aris Mining Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corp, headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing a diversified portfolio of precious metal and lithium assets. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ARMN, the company pursues a disciplined strategy of resource definition and project development to deliver value for its shareholders.

The firm’s principal assets include several high-grade gold projects across multiple continents and a strategic lithium property in the United States.

Further Reading

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