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U S Global Investors Inc. Invests $6.32 Million in Aris Mining Co. $ARIS

Written by MarketBeat
July 11, 2026
Aris Mining logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Aris Mining during the first quarter, purchasing 340,000 shares worth about $6.32 million and ending with a 0.16% ownership position.
  • Other institutional investors also added to or initiated positions, with institutional ownership of Aris Mining standing at 39.71%.
  • Analysts are cautiously positive: the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating with an average target price of $17.00, even as Aris Mining recently fell 1.4% to $14.55 and missed quarterly EPS estimates.
  • Interested in Aris Mining? Here are five stocks we like better.

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARIS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 340,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,319,000. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.16% of Aris Mining at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARIS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Aris Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Aris Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA raised its position in shares of Aris Mining by 51.3% during the third quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 11,800 shares of the company's stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Aris Mining from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Aris Mining from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aris Mining

Aris Mining Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE ARIS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.55. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,634,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,804. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Aris Mining Co. has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.95.

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $372.48 million for the quarter. Aris Mining had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 15.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Aris Mining Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aris Mining

(Free Report)

Aris Mining Corp, headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing a diversified portfolio of precious metal and lithium assets. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ARMN, the company pursues a disciplined strategy of resource definition and project development to deliver value for its shareholders.

The firm’s principal assets include several high-grade gold projects across multiple continents and a strategic lithium property in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARIS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Aris Mining (NYSE:ARIS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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