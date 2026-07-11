U S Global Investors Inc. Purchases 89,836 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited $MMYT

U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT - Free Report) by 176.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,706 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 89,836 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of MakeMyTrip worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 244.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 893.9% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 656 shares of the technology company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company's stock.

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MakeMyTrip Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.62. The company had a trading volume of 783,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,326. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.10. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12 month low of $32.67 and a 12 month high of $104.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMYT. Wall Street Zen raised MakeMyTrip from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Research lowered MakeMyTrip from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on MakeMyTrip in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $84.00 target price on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MakeMyTrip presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMYT

MakeMyTrip Profile

MakeMyTrip Inc is an online travel company that provides a comprehensive suite of travel products and services through its website and mobile app platform. The company's offerings include air ticketing, hotel reservations, holiday packages, rail and bus ticket bookings, ancillary travel services such as travel insurance and visa assistance, and corporate travel management solutions. By leveraging technology-driven platforms, MakeMyTrip aims to deliver convenience, competitive pricing, and a seamless booking experience for both retail and business customers.

Founded in June 2000 by Deep Kalra, MakeMyTrip has grown to become one of India's leading travel technology firms.

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