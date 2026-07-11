U S Global Investors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE

U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE - Free Report) by 133.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 829,850 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 474,850 shares during the quarter. Coeur Mining comprises approximately 1.8% of U S Global Investors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.13% of Coeur Mining worth $15,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Coeur Mining Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:CDE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.99. 9,996,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,867,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.29. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The firm's 50 day moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 31.15%.The firm had revenue of $856.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 137.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coeur Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 23.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Coeur Mining's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CDE. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Coeur Mining from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Scotiabank began coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a "sector outperform" rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Coeur Mining from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Coeur Mining from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $26.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coeur Mining

Insider Transactions at Coeur Mining

In other Coeur Mining news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 39,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $725,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 77,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,435,994.40. This represents a 33.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc is a publicly traded precious metals mining company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company specializes in the exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits, with a focus on high-grade underground and open-pit operations. Through a combination of operating mines and advanced exploration projects, Coeur Mining seeks to deliver consistent production of silver and gold bullion while maintaining industry standards for safety, environmental stewardship and cost management.

Coeur Mining's portfolio includes five principal operating mines and several exploration projects across North America and Australia.

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