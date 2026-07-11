U S Global Investors Inc. Reduces Stake in Barrick Mining Corporation $B

U S Global Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B - Free Report) TSE: ABX by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,865 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock after selling 172,135 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.'s holdings in Barrick Mining were worth $5,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Mining by 1,042.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 571 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Barrick Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new stake in Barrick Mining in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Mining in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

B has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Barrick Mining from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Barrick Mining from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Mining from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut Barrick Mining from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $54.46.

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More Barrick Mining News

Here are the key news stories impacting Barrick Mining this week:

Barrick Mining Stock Performance

NYSE B traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.63. 4,633,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,475,170. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $60.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.48. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $54.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average of $43.36.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B - Get Free Report) TSE: ABX last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 32.14%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Mining Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Barrick Mining's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

About Barrick Mining

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto‑headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large‑scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company's activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

Further Reading

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