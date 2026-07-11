U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 14,700 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

U S Global Investors Inc. cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,592 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises 1.5% of U S Global Investors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc.'s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Boeing Stock Down 0.3%

BA traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.34. 3,825,758 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,207,274. The stock has a market cap of $175.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.93 and a beta of 1.21. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.77 and a 1-year high of $254.35. The stock's 50-day moving average is $223.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $261.61.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 1,370 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $299,345. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Further Reading

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