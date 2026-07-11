U S Global Investors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. $TFPM

U S Global Investors Inc. cut its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM - Free Report) by 78.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 219,270 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.'s holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,015 shares of the company's stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFPM. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triple Flag Precious Metals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Down 1.4%

TFPM traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.11. 412,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,555. The firm's fifty day moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.94. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $41.70. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of -0.19.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.00 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 68.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Triple Flag Precious Metals's payout ratio is 15.23%.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. is a Toronto-based precious metals streaming and royalty company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TFPM. The company specializes in providing upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a fixed percentage of future gold and silver production at discounted prices. By structuring these streaming and royalty agreements, Triple Flag Precious Metals aims to optimize its capital deployment and maintain a predictable cost profile while benefitting from upside in precious metal prices.

Since its formation in mid-2022, Triple Flag Precious Metals has established a diversified portfolio of streaming and royalty assets across a variety of jurisdictions.

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