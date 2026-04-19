Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Holdings Lowered by Bosman Wealth Management LLC

Bosman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 74.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,415 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 29,689 shares during the quarter. Bosman Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 190,828,841 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $18,695,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,322 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,509,042 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $1,911,301,000 after acquiring an additional 297,132 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,016,467 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $1,667,121,000 after acquiring an additional 182,976 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Uber Technologies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,386,313 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $1,311,457,000 after purchasing an additional 867,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,422,708 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $923,919,000 after purchasing an additional 263,824 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $105.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Key Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.7%

UBER opened at $77.05 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $73.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.46 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The company had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,744,764. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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