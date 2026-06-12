Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER is Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd's 5th Largest Position

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,200 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises about 1.2% of Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $18,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $842,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $69.51 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.19 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $141.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several recent pieces argue Uber is still one of the better stocks to own, pointing to its maturing platform, improving fundamentals, and potential upside from autonomous ride-hailing rather than disruption from it. Article Title

Several recent pieces argue Uber is still one of the better stocks to own, pointing to its maturing platform, improving fundamentals, and potential upside from autonomous ride-hailing rather than disruption from it. Positive Sentiment: Uber also announced a major financing partnership with Banco Santander to create a €1 billion platform for European fleet operators, which could help expand supply and support growth in key international markets. Article Title

Uber also announced a major financing partnership with Banco Santander to create a €1 billion platform for European fleet operators, which could help expand supply and support growth in key international markets. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment was helped by commentary that Uber’s self-driving investments could strengthen its long-term position, with reports highlighting robotaxi tests in Europe and the company’s commitment to autonomous technology. Article Title

Investor sentiment was helped by commentary that Uber’s self-driving investments could strengthen its long-term position, with reports highlighting robotaxi tests in Europe and the company’s commitment to autonomous technology. Neutral Sentiment: Uber reported in a recent market recap that its latest quarter beat EPS expectations but missed on revenue, while guidance for the next quarter was reasonably solid; this keeps the earnings picture mixed but not alarming for investors.

Uber reported in a recent market recap that its latest quarter beat EPS expectations but missed on revenue, while guidance for the next quarter was reasonably solid; this keeps the earnings picture mixed but not alarming for investors. Negative Sentiment: Uber filed suit against New York City over a new driver-retention rule, arguing it weakens safety controls and harms the platform’s ability to deactivate problematic drivers. The case introduces legal and regulatory uncertainty for the core ride-hailing business. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Fox Advisors upgraded Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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