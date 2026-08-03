Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,152,795 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after purchasing an additional 985,989 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Uber Technologies worth $370,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $15,729,142,000 after buying an additional 1,670,761 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,456,376 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $9,270,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,021 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,936,203 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $3,906,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,596 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,515,094,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,509,042 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $1,911,301,000 after acquiring an additional 297,132 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Attractive valuation and robotaxi optimism: Oppenheimer reportedly views UBER as undervalued for investors seeking growth and shareholder returns. Separately, an analysis argues that fears of robotaxis displacing Uber’s core ride-hailing business are overstated, potentially supporting the stock’s long-term outlook. Uber Viewed as Undervalued Robotaxi Disruption Fears

Oppenheimer reportedly views UBER as undervalued for investors seeking growth and shareholder returns. Separately, an analysis argues that fears of robotaxis displacing Uber’s core ride-hailing business are overstated, potentially supporting the stock’s long-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Autonomous-vehicle expansion: Uber and Saudi Arabia’s Transport General Authority plan to launch autonomous vehicles in the country. The initiative could strengthen Uber’s position in emerging mobility markets and demonstrate progress in integrating robotaxis rather than competing directly with them. Uber Autonomous Vehicles in Saudi Arabia

Uber and Saudi Arabia’s Transport General Authority plan to launch autonomous vehicles in the country. The initiative could strengthen Uber’s position in emerging mobility markets and demonstrate progress in integrating robotaxis rather than competing directly with them. Positive Sentiment: Uber Eats broadens grocery reach: Partnerships with five regional U.S. grocery chains—including Busch’s Fresh Food Market, Hays, Lowe’s Market and Piggly Wiggly—expand local delivery coverage and could increase order frequency and platform engagement. Uber Eats Grocery Expansion

Partnerships with five regional U.S. grocery chains—including Busch’s Fresh Food Market, Hays, Lowe’s Market and Piggly Wiggly—expand local delivery coverage and could increase order frequency and platform engagement. Neutral Sentiment: Q2 earnings estimates are the immediate catalyst: Analysts are focusing on bookings growth and other operating metrics—not just revenue and earnings—to assess Uber’s June-quarter performance. The company previously exceeded quarterly EPS expectations and has issued Q2 EPS guidance of $0.78–$0.82, raising the importance of guidance and forward commentary. Analyst Projections for Uber Q2

Analysts are focusing on bookings growth and other operating metrics—not just revenue and earnings—to assess Uber’s June-quarter performance. The company previously exceeded quarterly EPS expectations and has issued Q2 EPS guidance of $0.78–$0.82, raising the importance of guidance and forward commentary. Negative Sentiment: Near-term risks remain significant: Analysts cite tariffs, higher fuel costs and intense competition as threats to margins and demand. DoorDash’s FAA certification for drone delivery could also improve its delivery economics over time, increasing competitive pressure on Uber Eats. Uber Q2 Buy Sell or Hold DoorDash Drone Certification

Analysts cite tariffs, higher fuel costs and intense competition as threats to margins and demand. DoorDash’s FAA certification for drone delivery could also improve its delivery economics over time, increasing competitive pressure on Uber Eats. Negative Sentiment: AI restructuring adds uncertainty: Uber is cutting dozens of jobs as part of an artificial-intelligence restructuring effort. Although the move could improve efficiency, it introduces execution risk and may signal near-term disruption. Uber AI Restructuring

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $70.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $143.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.13. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.41 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $71.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Fox Advisors raised Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $100.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

See Also

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