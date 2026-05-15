Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Acquired by Phoenix Financial Ltd.

Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,288 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after buying an additional 14,271 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.'s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $14,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 276.2% during the fourth quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on UBER. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UBER

More Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $74.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.46 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.17.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here