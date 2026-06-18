Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Bought by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 570.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,867 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after acquiring an additional 302,815 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $29,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $15,729,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Uber Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,456,376 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $9,270,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,936,203 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $3,906,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,596 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,515,094,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,509,042 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $1,911,301,000 after purchasing an additional 297,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.97.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Down 3.1%

NYSE UBER opened at $70.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $144.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.19 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.Uber Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Uber and WeRide announced plans to launch commercial robotaxi service in Zurich later this year, expanding their European autonomous-ride-hailing rollout after Madrid and signaling continued progress toward scaled robotaxi deployment. Article Title

Uber and WeRide announced plans to launch commercial robotaxi service in Zurich later this year, expanding their European autonomous-ride-hailing rollout after Madrid and signaling continued progress toward scaled robotaxi deployment. Positive Sentiment: Uber, Lucid and Nuro said they will bring robotaxi service to Houston in 2027, another sign that Uber is broadening its autonomous mobility network and moving closer to commercialization. Article Title

Uber, Lucid and Nuro said they will bring robotaxi service to Houston in 2027, another sign that Uber is broadening its autonomous mobility network and moving closer to commercialization. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive on Uber’s earnings outlook, with Tigress Financial raising its price target to $115 from $110, reinforcing expectations for strong multi-year profit growth. Article Title

Analysts remain constructive on Uber’s earnings outlook, with Tigress Financial raising its price target to $115 from $110, reinforcing expectations for strong multi-year profit growth. Neutral Sentiment: Uber also announced a partnership with Stellantis and Wayve to scale robotaxi services globally, which supports the autonomous strategy but is still in the early, execution-dependent phase. Article Title

Uber also announced a partnership with Stellantis and Wayve to scale robotaxi services globally, which supports the autonomous strategy but is still in the early, execution-dependent phase. Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage noted Uber shares slipped more than the broader market, and a separate investigation into “fictitious discounts” and dynamic pricing could weigh on sentiment if it renews regulatory or consumer scrutiny. Article Title

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Featured Stories

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