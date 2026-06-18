Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Purchased by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,530 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after acquiring an additional 40,958 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $16,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 453,976 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $37,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12,339 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,807,908 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $556,228,000 after purchasing an additional 975,877 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 248,483 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $20,304,000 after purchasing an additional 48,772 shares during the last quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Finally, Ehrenkranz Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Uber announced it will expand its robotaxi partnership with Lucid and Nuro into Houston in 2027, with Uber operating the network and the partners supplying vehicles and self-driving technology. The move suggests Uber is making concrete progress toward scaling its autonomous ride-hailing strategy, which could support long-term growth. Article Title

Uber announced it will expand its robotaxi partnership with and into in 2027, with Uber operating the network and the partners supplying vehicles and self-driving technology. The move suggests Uber is making concrete progress toward scaling its autonomous ride-hailing strategy, which could support long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Uber also unveiled a broader autonomous-driving partnership with Stellantis and Wayve to deploy Level 4 robotaxis globally. That adds another route for Uber to deepen its role in self-driving mobility and potentially expand its platform economics over time. Article Title

Uber also unveiled a broader autonomous-driving partnership with and to deploy Level 4 robotaxis globally. That adds another route for Uber to deepen its role in self-driving mobility and potentially expand its platform economics over time. Positive Sentiment: Uber and WeRide announced plans to launch commercial robotaxi service in Zurich later this year, expanding the companies’ European footprint after Madrid. The ongoing international rollout reinforces Uber’s autonomous mobility ambitions. Article Title

Uber and announced plans to launch commercial robotaxi service in later this year, expanding the companies’ European footprint after Madrid. The ongoing international rollout reinforces Uber’s autonomous mobility ambitions. Neutral Sentiment: Uber’s stock was also hit by headlines about an investigation into “fictitious discounts” and dynamic pricing, which could keep regulatory and consumer-trust concerns in focus if the issue gains traction. Article Title

Uber’s stock was also hit by headlines about an investigation into “fictitious discounts” and dynamic pricing, which could keep regulatory and consumer-trust concerns in focus if the issue gains traction. Neutral Sentiment: A separate report said Uber’s latest advertising products could make the stock look undervalued, but that story is more of a valuation argument than an immediate catalyst. Article Title

A separate report said Uber’s latest advertising products could make the stock look undervalued, but that story is more of a valuation argument than an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Zacks reported that Uber Technologies (UBER) declined more than the broader market in the latest session, reflecting that the positive robotaxi news has not yet fully offset near-term pressure on the shares. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on UBER. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Uber Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.97.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $70.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $144.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.19 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.85.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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