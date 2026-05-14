Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Purchased by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,700 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $19,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 116.7% during the third quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

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Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,867.50. This represents a 357.02% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on UBER. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $74.77 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.46 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $152.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.31.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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