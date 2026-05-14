Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Purchased by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,490 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after buying an additional 13,556 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.4% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Key Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $115.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of UBER stock opened at $74.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.25 and a 200-day moving average of $80.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $152.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.16. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.46 and a 12 month high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy bought 22,453 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,047,867.50. The trade was a 357.02% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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