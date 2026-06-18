Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Sold by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 84.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,043 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 111,779 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $15,729,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,456,376 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $9,270,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,936,203 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $3,906,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,596 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,515,094,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,509,042 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $1,911,301,000 after acquiring an additional 297,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $70.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $73.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.85. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.19 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Uber announced it will expand its robotaxi partnership with Lucid and Nuro into Houston in 2027, with Uber operating the network and the partners supplying vehicles and self-driving technology. The move suggests Uber is making concrete progress toward scaling its autonomous ride-hailing strategy, which could support long-term growth. Article Title

Uber announced it will expand its robotaxi partnership with and into in 2027, with Uber operating the network and the partners supplying vehicles and self-driving technology. The move suggests Uber is making concrete progress toward scaling its autonomous ride-hailing strategy, which could support long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Uber also unveiled a broader autonomous-driving partnership with Stellantis and Wayve to deploy Level 4 robotaxis globally. That adds another route for Uber to deepen its role in self-driving mobility and potentially expand its platform economics over time. Article Title

Uber also unveiled a broader autonomous-driving partnership with and to deploy Level 4 robotaxis globally. That adds another route for Uber to deepen its role in self-driving mobility and potentially expand its platform economics over time. Positive Sentiment: Uber and WeRide announced plans to launch commercial robotaxi service in Zurich later this year, expanding the companies’ European footprint after Madrid. The ongoing international rollout reinforces Uber’s autonomous mobility ambitions. Article Title

Uber and announced plans to launch commercial robotaxi service in later this year, expanding the companies’ European footprint after Madrid. The ongoing international rollout reinforces Uber’s autonomous mobility ambitions. Neutral Sentiment: Uber’s stock was also hit by headlines about an investigation into “fictitious discounts” and dynamic pricing, which could keep regulatory and consumer-trust concerns in focus if the issue gains traction. Article Title

Uber’s stock was also hit by headlines about an investigation into “fictitious discounts” and dynamic pricing, which could keep regulatory and consumer-trust concerns in focus if the issue gains traction. Neutral Sentiment: A separate report said Uber’s latest advertising products could make the stock look undervalued, but that story is more of a valuation argument than an immediate catalyst. Article Title

A separate report said Uber’s latest advertising products could make the stock look undervalued, but that story is more of a valuation argument than an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Zacks reported that Uber Technologies (UBER) declined more than the broader market in the latest session, reflecting that the positive robotaxi news has not yet fully offset near-term pressure on the shares. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.97.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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