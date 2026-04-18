Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,261,155 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 34,997 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 2.5% of Chicago Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Uber Technologies worth $103,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 176,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,744,764. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $77.05 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.46 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $73.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.70. The firm has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The business had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group set a $111.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Further Reading

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