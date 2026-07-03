Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 90.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,907 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 37,284 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,515,094,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,462.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,693,412 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $546,919,000 after buying an additional 6,264,946 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375,851 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $776,883,000 after buying an additional 5,293,822 shares during the period. Employees Provident Fund Board purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,205,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,456,376 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $9,270,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,021 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on UBER shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $74.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.12. The firm's 50 day moving average is $73.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.65. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.19 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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