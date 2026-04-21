Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Sold by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,078 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 26,188 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $11,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $105.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE UBER opened at $77.56 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.46 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $158.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The business had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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