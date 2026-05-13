Free Trial
→ Iran's New Leader Just Said Something That Should Terrify Every American (From American Alternative) (Ad)tc pixel

UBS Group AG Acquires 429,303 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. $OCSL

Written by MarketBeat
May 13, 2026
Oaktree Specialty Lending logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • UBS Group AG increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, buying 429,303 additional shares and bringing its total to 1,333,643 shares worth about $17 million.
  • Oaktree Specialty Lending reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings of $0.38 per share, though revenue came in below analyst estimates at $69.74 million.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, equal to a 9.9% annualized yield, while analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Hold with a $11.83 target price.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL - Free Report) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,333,643 shares of the credit services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 429,303 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.51% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $16,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1,025.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,163 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 39.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,010 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 19.4% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,400 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. 36.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock's 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average is $12.56. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.52. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $14.77.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 16.66%.The business had revenue of $69.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $74.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.9%. Oaktree Specialty Lending's payout ratio is 280.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oaktree Specialty Lending

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell acquired 2,500 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.77 per share, with a total value of $26,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $253,095. The trade was a 11.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OCSL. Zacks Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $11.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on OCSL

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

(Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation NASDAQ: OCSL is a closed-end, externally managed specialty finance company structured as a business development company (BDC). Launched in 2014, Oaktree Specialty Lending provides customized debt solutions to U.S. middle-market companies, with a focus on senior secured loans, second-lien financings, mezzanine debt and select equity co-investments. The company’s investment strategy centers on floating-rate instruments designed to offer downside protection and income potential in varying interest rate environments.

The firm’s portfolio spans a diverse array of industries, including healthcare, technology, energy, business services and consumer products.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Oaktree Specialty Lending Right Now?

Before you consider Oaktree Specialty Lending, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oaktree Specialty Lending wasn't on the list.

While Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks Cover
Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
By Nathan Reiff | May 7, 2026
Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
By Chris Markoch | May 10, 2026
Is Backblaze the Next Momentum Monster?
Is Backblaze the Next Momentum Monster?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 7, 2026
tc pixel
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
How Williams Companies Is Cashing in on the AI Power Boom
How Williams Companies Is Cashing in on the AI Power Boom
By Chris Markoch | May 6, 2026
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
By Leo Miller | May 11, 2026

Recent Videos

If You Own Stocks, Get READY for May 15th
If You Own Stocks, Get READY for May 15th
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
These Stocks are Soaring. Don‘t Get Left Behind.
These Stocks are Soaring. Don't Get Left Behind.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Dollar Is Crashing (And These 3 Stocks Are Cashing In)
The Dollar Is Crashing (And These 3 Stocks Are Cashing In)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines