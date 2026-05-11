UBS Group AG Acquires 469,547 Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. $DNTH

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH - Free Report) by 342.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 606,620 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 469,547 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.41% of Dianthus Therapeutics worth $24,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,048,452 shares of the company's stock worth $84,417,000 after acquiring an additional 406,254 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company's stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 8,317 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $765,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 626.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,124 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 58,746 shares during the period. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $63.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dianthus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $117.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dianthus Therapeutics

Key Dianthus Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dianthus Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Dianthus Therapeutics and set a $130 price target, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels.

HC Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Dianthus Therapeutics and set a $130 price target, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: The firm raised several earnings estimates for Dianthus Therapeutics, including FY2026 EPS to ($4.81) from ($6.21) and FY2027 EPS to ($5.49) from ($6.04), which may be viewed as improved outlook revisions.

The firm raised several earnings estimates for Dianthus Therapeutics, including FY2026 EPS to ($4.81) from ($6.21) and FY2027 EPS to ($5.49) from ($6.04), which may be viewed as improved outlook revisions. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright also updated quarterly EPS forecasts for Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, and multiple 2027 quarters, but these remain negative EPS estimates as the company is still expected to be unprofitable.

Dianthus Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:DNTH opened at $86.84 on Monday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $81.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.30. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $96.50. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.22. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,998.50% and a negative return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dianthus Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Simrat Randhawa sold 33,830 shares of Dianthus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $2,756,468.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Edward Carr sold 43,682 shares of Dianthus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $3,559,646.18. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 323,021 shares of company stock valued at $26,564,008 in the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

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