UBS Group AG Acquires 799,587 Shares of Exp World Holdings, Inc. $AGNT

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Exp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGNT - Free Report) by 81.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,778,193 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 799,587 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.12% of Exp World worth $16,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exp World by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,422,528 shares of the technology company's stock worth $143,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Exp World by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,289,449 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,582 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Exp World by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,523 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 506,121 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Exp World by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,178,065 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,720,000 after buying an additional 421,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Exp World by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 710,001 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,461,000 after buying an additional 256,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGNT. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Exp World in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $4.75 target price for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Exp World from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Exp World to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Exp World in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Exp World

Exp World News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Exp World this week:

Positive Sentiment: eXp World reported Q1 2026 adjusted results that beat Wall Street estimates, with EPS of $(0.03) versus expectations of $(0.05) and revenue of $1.01 billion versus $971.3 million expected. MarketBeat earnings report

eXp World reported Q1 2026 adjusted results that beat Wall Street estimates, with EPS of $(0.03) versus expectations of $(0.05) and revenue of $1.01 billion versus $971.3 million expected. Positive Sentiment: Management raised/outlined strong revenue outlook, with Q2 2026 guidance of $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion and full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $4.9 billion to $5.2 billion, both near or above consensus. Q1 2026 results release

Management raised/outlined strong revenue outlook, with Q2 2026 guidance of $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion and full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $4.9 billion to $5.2 billion, both near or above consensus. Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson kept a buy rating on AGNT despite cutting its price target from $11.00 to $10.25, implying meaningful upside from the current share price. Benzinga report

DA Davidson kept a rating on AGNT despite cutting its price target from $11.00 to $10.25, implying meaningful upside from the current share price. Neutral Sentiment: The company also highlighted operational momentum, including NextHome expansion announcements in Southern California and Canada, which may support longer-term growth but are not immediate earnings drivers. NextHome expansion

The company also highlighted operational momentum, including NextHome expansion announcements in Southern California and Canada, which may support longer-term growth but are not immediate earnings drivers. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat, the company’s profit metrics remain weak, with negative return on equity and a slight negative net margin, reinforcing concerns about profitability. Results article

Exp World Stock Performance

Shares of AGNT stock opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. Exp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.43. The company has a market capitalization of $845.07 million, a P/E ratio of -52.19 and a beta of 2.20.

Exp World (NASDAQ:AGNT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.32 million. Exp World had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Exp World Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXPI is a cloud-based real estate company that operates a global brokerage model through its eXp Realty subsidiary. Founded in 2009 by industry veteran Glenn Sanford and headquartered in Bellingham, Washington, the company leverages a virtual business environment to connect and support real estate professionals. eXp Realty's technology-driven platform enables licensed agents to list, show and manage residential property transactions without the overhead of traditional brick-and-mortar offices.

At the core of eXp World's offering is its proprietary virtual campus, which provides real-time training, collaboration and networking via an immersive online environment.

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