UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Holdings in JFrog Ltd. $FROG

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Free Report) by 293.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,419 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 221,155 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.25% of JFrog worth $18,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JFrog by 2.7% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the company's stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JFrog by 1.7% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,183 shares of the company's stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in JFrog by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the company's stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in JFrog by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,768 shares of the company's stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in JFrog by 5.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the company's stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $74.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JFrog

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $1,258,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,458,286 shares in the company, valued at $174,124,700.10. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 6,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $244,460.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 233,839 shares in the company, valued at $9,428,388.48. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,003 shares of company stock valued at $14,194,781. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company's stock.

JFrog Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $67.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -127.45 and a beta of 1.02. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $72.06.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $153.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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