UBS Group AG Buys 167,954 Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. $NRDS

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS - Free Report) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,591 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 167,954 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.67% of NerdWallet worth $6,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NerdWallet by 80.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,432 shares of the company's stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 18,047 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in NerdWallet by 23.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 867,113 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 166,984 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in NerdWallet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NerdWallet by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,576 shares of the company's stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in NerdWallet by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,986 shares of the company's stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.81% of the company's stock.

Get NerdWallet alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Nicholas Tatum sold 10,151 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $116,228.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 47,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $540,462.90. This represents a 17.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel Yount sold 71,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $742,916.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 173,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,401.36. The trade was a 29.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 86,043 shares of company stock worth $901,317 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 52.75% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of NerdWallet from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of NerdWallet in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NerdWallet from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NerdWallet currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NRDS

NerdWallet Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NRDS stock opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $532.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.34. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $16.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.63 million. NerdWallet had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NerdWallet Company Profile

NerdWallet NASDAQ: NRDS is a personal finance company that offers independent guidance and comparison tools to help consumers make informed financial decisions. Through its website and mobile application, NerdWallet provides a wide range of content, including articles, calculators and reviews covering credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, banking products, investing, insurance and taxes. The platform aggregates partner offers to enable side-by-side comparisons, while editorially maintaining objectivity to support users in identifying the products that best suit their individual needs.

Founded in 2009 by Tim Chen and Jacob Gibson, NerdWallet is headquartered in San Francisco and serves consumers primarily in the United States, with additional localized offerings in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NerdWallet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NerdWallet wasn't on the list.

While NerdWallet currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here