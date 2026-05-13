UBS Group AG Buys 46,867 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. $AUB

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB - Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,259 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 46,867 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.33% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $16,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AUB. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 864 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 504.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,660 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AUB alerts: Sign Up

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of AUB stock opened at $37.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.80. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $42.18. The business's 50 day moving average price is $36.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.53%.The business had revenue of $371.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Atlantic Union Bankshares's payout ratio is currently 62.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlantic Union Bankshares

In other news, Director Nancy H. Agee purchased 650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.05 per share, for a total transaction of $25,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,797 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,475,972.85. This trade represents a 1.75% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AUB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $47.50 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Atlantic Union Bankshares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on AUB

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, operating through its principal subsidiary Atlantic Union Bank. The company offers a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses and institutions across Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina and the District of Columbia. Leveraging a network of full-service branches, commercial lending offices and digital platforms, Atlantic Union Bankshares focuses on relationship-driven solutions tailored to its regional client base.

Atlantic Union's product lineup includes traditional deposit accounts, such as checking, savings and money market accounts, along with certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Atlantic Union Bankshares, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Atlantic Union Bankshares wasn't on the list.

While Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here