UBS Group AG Buys 549,892 Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. $AMPX

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Free Report) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,098,946 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 549,892 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.61% of Amprius Technologies worth $16,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMPX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 86.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,764 shares of the company's stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 36,116 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 94.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,396,013 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 678,442 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 128.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,646 shares of the company's stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 137,640 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 61.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 25,366 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $257,718.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 723,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,032.80. This trade represents a 3.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 413,146 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $7,618,412.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 44,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at $819,547.36. This trade represents a 90.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 2,539,829 shares of company stock worth $42,323,376 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company's stock.

Amprius Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amprius Technologies this week:

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

Amprius Technologies stock opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -62.80 and a beta of 2.20. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $22.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.36.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.72 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMPX shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amprius Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Amprius Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMPX

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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