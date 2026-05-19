UBS Group AG Decreases Position in Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT - Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 9,830 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.20% of Sensient Technologies worth $7,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 313.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SXT shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sensient Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sensient Technologies from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensient Technologies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $121.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SXT

Sensient Technologies Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE SXT opened at $113.74 on Tuesday. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 1 year low of $82.60 and a 1 year high of $129.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business's 50-day moving average is $99.21 and its 200 day moving average is $96.58.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 8.71%.The business had revenue of $435.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Sensient Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Sensient Technologies's payout ratio is 48.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sensient Technologies news, VP Thierry Hoang sold 439 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $50,111.85. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 14,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,633,372.35. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a global leader in the manufacture and supply of colors, flavors and fragrances for a broad range of end-markets. The company develops and produces ingredients that enhance the appearance, taste and scent of products in the food, beverage, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, personal care and household sectors. Its portfolio includes natural and synthetic colorants, botanical and artificial flavor systems, fragrance compounds and specialty chemical offerings tailored to customer specifications.

Within its flavor and fragrance division, Sensient provides custom formulations for sweet, savory and umami taste profiles along with fragrance blends for personal care and cosmetic applications.

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