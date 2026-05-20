UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Position in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation $KALU

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU - Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,941 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 24,660 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.35% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KALU. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 212.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,815 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $247,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,491 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 41,971 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 323.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,190 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 42,160 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KALU shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an "underweight" rating and set a $142.00 target price (up from $124.00) on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $163.00 on Wednesday. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a twelve month low of $68.22 and a twelve month high of $183.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.36 and a 200 day moving average of $126.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.78. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.50 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Kaiser Aluminum's payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kaiser Aluminum

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, Director Brett Wilcox sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total transaction of $2,616,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,688.28. The trade was a 60.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Grimley sold 1,524 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $261,396.48. Following the sale, the director owned 4,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $785,218.56. This represents a 24.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,731 shares of company stock worth $13,137,697. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is a U.S.-based producer of semi‐fabricated aluminum products, serving a diverse range of industrial and specialty markets. The company's offerings include extruded, rolled, and forged aluminum products designed to meet stringent performance requirements in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, defense, electronics, and general engineering. By focusing on high‐value applications, Kaiser Aluminum aims to deliver lightweight, durable solutions that contribute to efficiency and innovation across its customer base.

Operationally, Kaiser Aluminum maintains a network of smelters, extrusion plants, and rolling mills located primarily in North America.

See Also

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