UBS Group AG Grows Position in Avista Corporation $AVA

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA - Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,055 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 36,123 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.54% of Avista worth $16,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVA. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,381,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avista by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 519,946 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $19,659,000 after buying an additional 38,651 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avista during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Avista by 50.4% during the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 288,203 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $10,897,000 after buying an additional 96,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Avista by 146.6% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 76,039 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 45,200 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Avista Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of AVA stock opened at $40.79 on Wednesday. Avista Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.50 and a 12-month high of $43.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm's 50 day moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day moving average is $40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.24.

Avista (NYSE:AVA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Avista had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 10.75%.The firm had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $643.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company's revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Avista has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.720 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avista Corporation will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4925 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Avista's payout ratio is 78.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVA shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Avista from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Avista from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Avista from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $39.00 target price on shares of Avista in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Avista from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $40.00.

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Insider Transactions at Avista

In other Avista news, SVP Bryan Alden Cox sold 1,768 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $71,038.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,552.18. This trade represents a 17.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wayne O. Manuel sold 1,593 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $65,281.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,521 shares in the company, valued at $431,150.58. The trade was a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,916 shares of company stock worth $158,408. Insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an integrated energy company providing electric and natural gas delivery services to residential, commercial and industrial customers in the Pacific Northwest. Through its regulated utility operations, the company maintains and upgrades an extensive transmission and distribution network, delivering reliable energy to approximately 400,000 electric customers and 324,000 natural gas customers across Washington, Oregon and Idaho. In addition to its core utility business, Avista invests in owned generation assets, including hydroelectric, natural gas–fired, coal and wind facilities, to support system reliability and long-term supply planning.

Founded in 1889 as the Spokane and Inland Empire Water Power Company, the business adopted the Avista name in 1999 to reflect its growing energy portfolio and strategic focus on innovation.

See Also

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