UBS Group AG Grows Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions $DFIN

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN - Free Report) by 188.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,365 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 87,730 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.51% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $6,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,256 shares of the company's stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the company's stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 54,994 shares of the company's stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company's stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,193 shares of the company's stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

DFIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $59.50.

View Our Latest Report on Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.68. The firm has a market cap of $961.98 million, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.83. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $66.25.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 4.52%.Donnelley Financial Solutions's revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 20,280 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $1,017,244.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 116,814 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,859,390.24. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions NYSE: DFIN offers risk and compliance software and managed services designed to help corporations, financial institutions and legal firms meet regulatory and reporting requirements worldwide. Headquartered in Chicago, the company delivers a cloud-based platform for regulatory filings, content automation, virtual data rooms and board communications. Its solutions are tailored to support public companies with SEC, FCA and other global filing obligations, as well as banks, asset managers and credit unions seeking to streamline compliance workflows.

Among DFIN's flagship products is ActiveDisclosure, a SaaS application that automates the creation, review and filing of disclosure documents.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN - Free Report).

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