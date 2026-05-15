UBS Group AG Has $12.25 Million Stake in ACV Auctions Inc. $ACVA

UBS Group AG grew its position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NYSE:ACVA - Free Report) by 233.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,527,108 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,069,644 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.89% of ACV Auctions worth $12,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACVA. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 582.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the company's stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 24,223 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 12,979.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ACV Auctions Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:ACVA opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. ACV Auctions Inc. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $17.16. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64.

ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $183.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.96 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. ACV Auctions's revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACV Auctions

In related news, CEO George Chamoun bought 24,272 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $122,573.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,952,977 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,912,533.85. This trade represents a 0.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ACV Auctions from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ACV Auctions from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $10.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on ACVA

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions operates a digital marketplace designed to streamline the wholesale used-vehicle auction process for independent dealerships and larger automotive groups. The platform enables dealers to participate in live, online auctions, submit real-time bids, and access guaranteed-sale programs that reduce the risk of inventory moving. By replicating the dynamics of in-lane bidding in a virtual environment, ACV Auctions connects sellers and buyers across a broad geographic footprint without the need for physical auction attendance.

In addition to its core marketplace, ACV Auctions offers a suite of software tools and data-driven services aimed at improving transparency and decision-making in the remarketing process.

See Also

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