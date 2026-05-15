UBS Group AG Has $12.33 Million Stock Position in Victoria's Secret & Co. $VSCO

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO - Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,586 shares of the company's stock after selling 74,752 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.28% of Victoria's Secret & Co. worth $12,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the company's stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,191 shares of the company's stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 7.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company's stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the company's stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,266 shares of the company's stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Victoria's Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of VSCO opened at $46.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average of $50.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.18. Victoria's Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $66.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.29. Victoria's Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 2.45%.The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Victoria's Secret & Co. has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Victoria's Secret & Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria's Secret & Co. has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.80.

Read Our Latest Report on VSCO

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anne Sheehan acquired 4,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.86 per share, with a total value of $222,054.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,209.46. The trade was a 16.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna James acquired 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,550.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 63,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,916,974.31. This trade represents a 3.57% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, beauty products and accessories for women. The company operates a portfolio of brands that includes Victoria's Secret, renowned for its lingerie, bras and sleepwear; PINK, a line targeting younger consumers with activewear and lifestyle products; and Victoria's Secret Beauty, offering fragrances, cosmetics and personal care items. Products are sold through retail stores as well as direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce platforms and mobile applications.

The origins of Victoria's Secret date back to 1977, when founders Roy and Gaye Raymond opened the first store in San Francisco.

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