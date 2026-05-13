UBS Group AG Has $17.37 Million Position in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR - Free Report) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,309,996 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 618,954 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.35% of Archer Aviation worth $17,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 3,136 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer Aviation alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 94,725 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $611,923.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,345,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,691,477.80. This trade represents a 6.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Harsh Rungta sold 22,826 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $147,455.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 65,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,858.68. The trade was a 25.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock worth $1,645,333. 7.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Archer Aviation

Here are the key news stories impacting Archer Aviation this week:

Archer Aviation Price Performance

Archer Aviation stock opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.39. Archer Aviation Inc. has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 19.89 and a quick ratio of 19.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 3.13.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ACHR. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $11.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Profile

Archer Aviation, Inc NYSE: ACHR is a California-based aerospace company developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft designed to serve as sustainable urban air mobility solutions. Founded in 2018 by Adam Goldstein and Brett Adcock, Archer focuses on the design, development and certification of zero-emissions air taxis aimed at reducing traffic congestion in densely populated metropolitan areas. The company's flagship prototypes, “Maker” and “Midnight,” have been engineered to deliver quiet, efficient short-haul flights with ranges of up to 100 miles per charge.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Archer operates a manufacturing facility in nearby Santa Cruz County and maintains research partnerships with automotive and energy companies, including a collaboration with Stellantis to integrate advanced battery systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Archer Aviation, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Archer Aviation wasn't on the list.

While Archer Aviation currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here