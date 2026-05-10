UBS Group AG Has $30.17 Million Stock Holdings in Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL - Free Report) TSE: GIL by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 483,083 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 44,097 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.26% of Gildan Activewear worth $30,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,082,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,866,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 9.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,925 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $26,873,000 after buying an additional 39,072 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,920,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.7% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,153,759 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $66,661,000 after buying an additional 19,196 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research raised Gildan Activewear from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $79.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

NYSE:GIL opened at $59.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $73.69.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL - Get Free Report) TSE: GIL last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 6.10%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.249 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Gildan Activewear's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.24%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc NYSE: GIL is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

Since its founding in 1984 by Glenn J.

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